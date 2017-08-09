Kailyn Lowry Shares 1st Photo Of Adorable Son — See Precious Newborn

‘Baby Lo’ is here & cuter than ever! After giving birth to her 3rd child, Kailyn Lowry has finally given fans a look at her precious new bundle of joy — and the infant is beyond adorable! You’ll love his sweet head of hair!

Such a cutie! Kailyn Lowry, 25, gave birth to a sweet baby boy, announcing his arrival on Aug. 5, and we are already totally in love with the newborn. Giving fans a precious first look at her newest addition, the Teen Mom 2 star posted a super sweet pic of the little one via Snapchat on Aug. 9. Clearly Kailyn, who’s already the proud mom of sons Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, 3, and Isaac Elliot Rivera, 7, is super proud of her bundle of joy. And we do not blame her — just look at all that cuteness! Click to see pics of Teen Mom transformations.

“Do y’all see the amount of hair on this little boy?” Kailyn wrote over her social media pic, which featured her baby son soundly sleeping in someone’s arms. The infant, who still has not been named, is wrapped in a fluffy blanket and looks like an absolute angel in the snap. We love how he’s resting on his little hands too — SO precious! We definitely can’t wait to see more photos where this one came from.

While Kailyn’s baby daddy, Chris Lopez, reportedly wants nothing to do with their child, we know Kailyn’s going to do a great job raising the newborn. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported though, she does wish she had some help with her newly-expanded family — particularly from her absent parents. “Kailyn tried reaching out to her dad after Isaac was born, but he brushed her off and made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with her or his new grandson, which was super tough for Kailyn to deal with,” a source close to Kailyn told us EXCLUSIVELY. Her mom, Suzi, also hasn’t been reliable.

“Because of Suzi’s drinking, their relationship was pretty fractured throughout Kailyn’s childhood, and it’s never really recovered,” our insider explained. “Suzi wasn’t even there when Kailyn graduated, and she’s become used to not being able to lean on her mom or expect anything from her.” As sad as that is though, Kailyn is lucky to have a gorgeous, healthy family. We hope she shares more pics of her little one soon!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you believe Kailyn’s a three-time mom? Isn’t her newest addition super cute?