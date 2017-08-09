Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Return To Camp Winnipesaukee With Billy Crystal

Best friends forever! Justin Timberlake stopped by ‘The Tonight Show’ to return to summer camp with pal Jimmy Fallon. We’ve got their hilarious song-filled trip to back to Camp Winnipesaukee on Aug. 8.

We’re always in for a treat when Justin Timberlake decides to break out his comedic chops on The Tonight Show alongside his buddy Jimmy Fallon, 42. The 36-year-old singer put on his cute blonde curly wig and the two turned into their beloved Camp Winnipesaukee roommate characters for some summer fun set in 1993. They played a fun game of “Two Truths and a Lie,” then Justin tried so hard not to break character, laughing while asking Jimmy if he wanted to sing a song they just heard on the radio, which turned out to be 4 Non Blonde‘s 1992 hit “What’s Up.” JT as usual killed it vocally while Jimmy kind of shouted along to keep up.

Since they got a little too loud during lights out hours, they got busted by camp counselor Mr. Fletcher, played by the always hilarious Keegan Michael Key, 46. Since this was his first time being part of the skit, the “boys” mentioned how he was different and far more “theatrical” with his flamboyant dance moves as he threatened to take away the boy’s snack privileges for singing after hours.

When he returned to yell at the two for singing again, all three men could hardly stay in character, cracking up especially when JT made a joke about being allergic to nuts as he and Jimmy then shined their flashlights on Keegan’s crotch of his already too-short camp shorts. See more pics of Justin Timberlake here.

Comedic icon Billy Crystal, 69, joined in on the fun since he was also a Tonight Show guest that evening. He wandered over from “Camp Buttonwood” and got the boys’ attention with the opening “oh way oh way” lines of Gloria Estefan‘s 1987 sensation “Rhythm Is Going To Get You.” The three then turned up the volume into a full-on dance party, singing and shaking it to the infectious hit. It’s been too long since we’ve seen Justin sing and show off his incredible moves, so even if he’s doing it as a 12-year-old summer camp character, we’ll take what we can get!

