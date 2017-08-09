Too cute! Chrissy Teigen just shared her daughter Luna’s aww-worthy reaction to seeing her daddy John Legend’s visit to ‘Sesame Street’ and you don’t wanna miss this cuteness!

Ready to see the cutest thing in all the world?! Okay, here goes…Chrissy Teigen, 31, just posted a clip of her and John Legend‘s, 38, daughter Luna Stephens getting her first peek at her daddy’s visit to Sesame Street and let’s just say her reaction is absolutely priceless! In the incredible clip, John and his pals Ernie, Bert, Big Bird and even the Cookie Monster say hello to Luna on a tablet and she BEAMS! So so cute! Check out more picks of lil Luna right here!

“When John first posted this video to Instagram, Luna had no idea what Sesame Street was,” Chrissy captioned the amazing clip. “She was sick and couldn’t go to set when John was filming so all the characters made this video for her. This is her first time watching it and knowing how freaking epic it is.” Epic indeed! She waves and giggles and even plays peek-a-boo with the characters on the screen! No words! Clearly Luna has the coolest dad ever!

Devoted fans out there know this is hardly the first time Chrissy and John have surprised Luna with something special! They’ve made a habit out of doing insanely cool things for their one-year-old daughter, like when John shared an adorable video of Chrissy rapping a kids book to their baby daughter as she happily claps along! Or when John helped Luna throw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners baseball game! One thing is certain: Chrissy and her crooner hubby are experts when it comes to making their baby girl feel loved!

