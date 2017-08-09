Jennifer Lawrence’s Nude Photo Hack Still Terrifies Her: Just Waiting To Get ‘Blindsided’ Again

Jennifer Lawrence admitted in a new interview that the 2014 celebrity nude hacking scandal still has her on edge. She’s scared that the traumatic incident will happen again!

Back in 2014, a sinister group of hackers broke into the iCloud accounts of dozens of female celebrities and released their private photos. Jennifer Lawrence, 26, was one of the women grossly targeted. Her nude photos were revealed in the first batch of hacked celebs. It was a traumatic incident that violated her privacy and has left her fearing for her personal safety three years later.

“It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you,” Jennifer told Vogue. Jennifer’s the coveted Vogue September Issue’s cover girl this year. “I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”

That’s horrifying. The hackers stole her personal agency and made this fearless woman have to think twice before taking photos in private, or doing anything publicly that others may view as “sexual”. Jennifer apparently gave her interviewer a “full-body eye roll” when asked about the mild outrage after she was spotted pole-dancing at a birthday party in Austria. She joked about it on Facebook at the time, writing, “I’m not going to apologize, I had a BLAST that night”, but she still had worries that people were going to run with the story in the wrong way. “My biggest fear from that whole thing was that people were going to think that I was trying to be sexy,” she told Vogue.

