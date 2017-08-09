Jennifer Lawrence Loves ‘KUWTK’ So Much That She Watches It On Set — It’s My ‘Happy Place’

Jennifer Lawrence had a rough time shooting the film ‘Mother!’ and the only thing that kept her going was none other than our fave show ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’!

Jennifer Lawrence, 26, has never been shy about her love for the Kardashians, and she continued the trend in her Vogue cover interview on Aug. 8. J.Law said that the crew on her new film Mother! made her her very own haven called the “Kardashian tent.” “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs,” she said in the interview. “My happy place.” See more pics of J.Law, here!

But the reason why she needed a “happy place” on set is pretty freaky. Shooting the dark film totally sapped her emotionally. “I had to go to a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life… I didn’t know if I’d be able to come out OK,” she revealed. It got so bad that she hyperventilated and dislocated one of her ribs! “I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f*ck yourself.’”

Darren, of course, is Darren Aronofsky, Jen’s director beau. She says that they got together after the film wrapped, but they definitely found their connection while working on it. She calls the director “brilliant,” but he has some issues with her reality TV habits. “He just finds it so vastly disappointing,” said Jennifer, laughing. “I wasn’t involved in that,” he said, mocking the Kardashian tent. “I was like, ‘What are you talking about, ‘the Kardashians?’”

