Jena Rose has curls to rival Taylor Swift and a voice beyond her 16 years, and we know you’ll fall in love with her new song ‘Loved.’ Watch the seductive video here, and see Jena reveal the meaning behind the track!

Jena Rose is premiering her new song and music video “Loved” exclusively on HollywoodLife.com, and you can watch it above. Below, Jena tells us what inspired it all, shares her dream collaboration, and more!

What’s the inspiration behind the “Loved” song, and the music video?

I wrote it on the piano as a jazzy ballad and then brought it to my producer, Druski. He had the idea to keep the jazzy vibe for the verses and then do an EDM break for the chorus. “Loved” is about feeling love for the first time and how amazing it makes you feel. The music video replicates the feeling of the song and I have a special love interest in it as well. It is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written and I am so excited to share it with my fans!

Are you working on new music?

I am always writing music and have been in the studio nonstop lately! I have so many new songs and videos coming out very soon that truly represent my artistry.

Who inspires you?

My main musical inspirations have always been Sara Bareilles, Adele, and Sia. I love their songwriting abilities and look up to their careers as female musicians in the industry.

Who would you love to tour with?

Ed Sheeran or Taylor Swift. I’ve seen them both live and love the reaction to their music from their fans.

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

I’d tell them to listen to “Loved” first. It is truly who I am and I hope everyone connects to it!

Anything else in the pipeline?

Hopefully more touring and putting the most amount of music out as possible. I can’t wait to share these songs with the world because they are so personal to me.

Check out Jena’s official site here.