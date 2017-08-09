Jason Momoa Gave Emilia Clarke The Sweetest Shoutout After ‘GoT’ Episode: You’re A ‘Badass’

Khal Drogo and Daenerys forever! Jason Momoa posted a long Instagram message about the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ and gushed about his former onscreen wife, Emilia Clarke!

“F**K ME. It’s been so hard for me not to talk about the greatest show on earth,” Jason Momoa, 38, wrote on Instagram after the Aug. 6 episode of Game of Thrones. “And I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone So I have been taking it easy on the posts. But holy sh*t that was intense. Wish I was there to f**k sh*t up So proud of Dan and David the cast and crew of GOT Aloha DROGO. DRAKARUS 😜😜😜😜😜😜 @emilia_clarke miss u mama your a badass super proud.”

Our hearts are melting! Jason played Khal Drogo on the hit HBO show in season one. His character didn’t make it out of season one alive, but he remains one of the show’s most beloved characters. The fact that Daenerys, played by Emilia Clarke, 30, was riding Drogon, the dragon named after Khal Drogo, just makes Jason’s message that much sweeter. Long live Drogo!

Also, Jason’s reaction to the episode is the reaction we ALL had. When Daenerys rode Drogon and completely destroyed the Lannister army, that was beyond epic. Khal would be so proud of his Khaleesi. She is a true BOSS!

Since GoT, Jason has gone on to become Aquaman in the DC Cinematic Universe, but he hasn’t forgotten where he got his big break. The hunky actor has stayed close with the cast, especially Emilia, and often reunites with the Game of Thrones showrunners, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. We can’t wait to see his reactions to these last 3 episodes of season 7! Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

