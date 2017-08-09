Kylie Jenner Reportedly 4 Months Pregnant With Travis Scott’s Baby — See Wild New Claims

A bombshell new report claims that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby! Kylie is allegedly four months along, and is over the moon about it!

Rumor has it that Kylie Jenner is allegedly pregnant! Kylie, who turns 20 tomorrow, August 10, is allegedly four months along in the reported pregnancy, according to sources who spoke to OK! Magazine. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, apparently “couldn’t be more excited” about the major life development. Kylie’s apparently keeping the happy news to herself, but allegedly dropping hints left and right about the reported new member of the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty.

Some of Kylie’s friends told OK! Magazine that she allegedly didn’t drink at a recent birthday celebration, which immediately made them suspicious that something major was going on. After that curious move, they started to get suspicious about why Kylie hasn’t been out on the town as much lately. “Kylie kept to herself with the excuse that she was focused on her new makeup line,” sources told the magazine. “But we all think she’s staying out of the spotlight until she’s ready to share her news. She’s been keeping low-key for months now, and everyone thinks she’s pregnant.”

Friends are starting to read into the littlest details of Kylie’s life to figure out if she’s actually pregnant. One thing the insider says indicates a possible baby on the way? Her and Travis’ new, matching ankle tattoos. Wait, what? “Kylie tells everyone that the ink (a butterfly) was to celebrate Travis’ song ‘Butterfly Effect’, but it also signifies new life. It wasn’t hard to figure out what she means by that.”

So, can we expect this alleged pregnancy to become a storyline on Life of Kylie? Well, duh. If Kylie’s truly pregnant, she’ll feature it on a reality show, the source said. “She knows putting her parenting on camera is enough to keep audiences wrapped around her little finger. [Kylie and Travis] could get plenty of mileage out of a pregnancy.”

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Kylie’s rep for comment.

