Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: If & When They Get Married, She Will Take His Name — No Hyphen

Gwen Stefani is so in love with Blake Shelton that if they tie the knot, she’s thinking about taking his last name! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she could one day be Gwen Shelton.

Aww! Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 42, are total lifers and if and when they finally get married, she’s so crazy about him that she would be willing to take his name to show her commitment to him. “Gwen is convinced that Blake is the one she will be with for the rest of her life. She has no question that those feelings will ever change. And she is committed to him in such a way and respects his old fashion values that if and when they get married, she would gladly become Gwen Shelton in a heartbeat. That is how much in love she is with him. There would be no need or want for a hyphen,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Orange County native has always been a good old-fashioned, church going woman, and it was her deep commitment to the bond marriage that caused her to drag her heels before finally filing for divorce from alleged cheating hubby Gavin Rossdale, 51, back in 2015. She said that months before she had been presented with evidence that he was having an affair with the family nanny, but desperately tried to keep their 13 year union alive for the sake of their three kids.

“[Marriage] was the one thing I didn’t want to fail at. People can say whatever they want to about me, and I don’t get too affected. But I didn’t want them to think I was a failure. There’s nothing weird about how I felt,” she told Glamour magazine back in 2016. She added “The intention of being married is the vow, right? You want to put everything into it to make it a success.” Click here for pics of Blake and Gwen’s 2017 summer of love.

There’s no doubt that if Gwen and Blake finally get married that it will be forever, as they’re coming up on their two-year dating anniversary this fall and are more in love than ever. Her three kids with Gavin are a huge part of the country singer’s life and she’s even spent the summer at Blake’s beloved Oklahoma lake house. Blake constantly gushes that he’s the luckiest man in the world to have scored such an amazing woman, so it’s no wonder she wants to honor him by taking his last name.

