Rihanna Accused Of Photoshopping Sexy Crop Over Pic & The Reason Why Is Totally Bizarre

The Internet can’t get enough of Rihanna’s sexy look at the Crop Over Festival…but that hasn’t stopped some haters from calling her out for possibly Photoshopping one of the photos she posted to Instagram!

Rihanna, 29, had all her social media followers buzzing when she posted a photo of herself attending the Crop Over Festival on Aug. 7, and it’s easy to see why! However, upon further investigation of the thousands of comments left on the pic, it’s also clear she’s getting a little criticism. Several people have also pointed out that Rih may have Photoshopped the picture because it looks like she has two thumbnails on her right hand! Check out the full photo below where we’ve pointed out what some fans are talking about — what do you think? There definitely is a second blue line there!

However, others have stood up for Rihanna and commented that it’s probably just the string from her intricate hand jewelry. You can clearly see on the 29-year-old’s other hand that there are blue strings holding the bejeweled design in place, so it probably just fell the wrong way on her right hand. Plus, even if Rihanna did tweak the pic a little bit, it’s pretty clear that she still looks incredible in the fabulous bikini, which features wild embellishments, along with a chunky matching necklace and silver head piece.

Aside from all the love Rihanna got from fans on her pic, she also had some familiar famous faces giving her a shoutout over the look. One of those was even her ex, Chris Brown, 28, who commented on the pic with the ‘shifty eyes’ emoji. The 28-year-old got a LOT of criticism for his comment, with fans slamming him for trying to win back the woman he beat up eight years ago. Eek!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Rihanna used Photoshop? Or is it just the string from her hand jewelry?