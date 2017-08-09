‘Bachelorette’: Peter Kraus Questioning If He Got Played By Rachel Lindsay

Aww! Poor Peter Kraus is still reeling from the ‘Bachelorette’ finale on Aug. 7. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he was so sure of his feelings, that now he feels like Rachel Lindsay played him!

Well, this is just heartbreaking. Fans could feel the passion between Rachel Lindsay and Peter Kraus during their devastating breakup on the Bachelorette finale. Peter felt it too, but then Rachel said that Bryan Abasolo was always her first choice. Now, Peter’s questioning if he was always wrong about his relationship with Rach. See pics of the hunky contestant, here.

“His feelings for Rachel were very real and they ran deep,” a Bachelor Nation insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Having it end so abruptly with no real closure has been a huge kick in the heart. When it first happened he couldn’t talk about it without getting tears in his eyes. But now he’s at a point where he’s questioning if Rachel was ever even sincere with him, he feels like he got played.” That’s understandable, considering how viciously Rach has combated claims that she loved Peter more.

Poor Pete is still trying to come to terms with what happened, and it hasn’t been easy. “Peter was devastated by Rachel’s decision, he wasn’t expecting it at all,” said the source. “Right now he’s doing damage control and trying his best to cover up how badly this hurt him but the pain is still there. He was so shocked by her decision, he thinks she made a huge mistake but he doesn’t want to seem bitter so he’s trying to keep those thoughts to himself, at least publicly.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Peter is right that Rachel played him, or were her feelings genuine? Let us know!