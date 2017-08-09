Dean Unglert In A Soaking Wet T-Shirt Will Get You So Ready For ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

You’re welcome. HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE photo of ‘Bachelorette’ fave Dean Unglert from the ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ gallery vault and all he’s wearing is a soaking wet t-shirt. Prepare to drool!

Have you ever seen anything hotter? This EXCLUSIVE photo of Bachelor In Paradise season 4 star Dean Unglert, 26, is going to get you so psyched for the Aug. 14 premiere. Dean looks SO FINE in a soaking wet blue t-shirt. From Dean’s blue eyes to his chiseled jawlines to those muscles, this picture is too hot to handle! Seriously, swoon. Can you imagine if he’d been shirtless?

Dean became an instant fan favorite during Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. What’s not to love? Dean didn’t win Rachel’s heart in the end, but we’re honestly happy about that. Dean was meant to make us swoon on Bachelor In Paradise! The hunk is going to be trying to find love once again — will he get it right the second time around?

As we’ve seen in seasons past, Bachelor In Paradise always finds the drama. A brand-new trailer for season 4 aired during The Bachelorette finale, and Dean finds himself in the middle of a love triangle! This season is definitely going to be juicy!

With The Bachelorette over, everyone’s already asking who is going to be the next Bachelor. Given how much fans love Dean, does he have a chance? HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Dean is one of the frontrunners, but he’s not sure he wants to take on being the star of The Bachelor. “Personally, there isn’t much interest on my end right now,” Dean told us EXCLUSIVELY at the Men Tell All taping. “I haven’t been approached or anything like that, but I think I have a lot of growth to do personally before I meet a person like that… but we’ll see.”

The long-awaited fourth season of Bachelor In Paradise returns with a two-night premiere kicking off on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. ET and Aug. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Dean will find love on Bachelor In Paradise? Let us know!