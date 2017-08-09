Cyn Santana Pregnant: Former ‘L&HH’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Joe Budden — See Epic Announcement

Now THAT’s how you announce a pregnancy! On Aug. 9, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden revealed they’re expecting their 1st child with a full on social media campaign!

Looks like Cyn Santana, 24, and Joe Budden, 36, found an extra special way to celebrate their first year of dating — having a baby! On Aug. 9, Cyn and her beau Joe took social media by storm when they posted pictures and videos announcing that the former Love & Hip Hop star is pregnant with their first child. “My biggest blessing… In the name of love. Thank you God! 👼🏽,” the model captioned a gorgeous photo she posted to Instagram of her wearing lacy lingerie and a veil while flaunting her baby bump. But that beautiful maternity pic was just the beginning! Click here to see stars giving birth in 2017.

Cyn went on to post many more photos from a maternity shoot that she and Joe did to mark the happiest of occasions, both on Twitter and Instagram, and then Joe actually shared the video they filmed of the shoot on his YouTube page! The little movie follows Cyn starting to get ready for the shoot while Joe drives up to the house. Her clothes and jewelry are laid out, and once Joe gets there the real fun begins! The shoot included bubbles, flower petals and tons of smiling at each other.

In the end, Cyn dares Joe to call her “baby mama,” but instead he says, “You are the best partner that one can have.” Aww! He then goes on to proclaim that, “this has easily been the best year of my life,” and thanks the mother of his unborn baby. We’re dying! “And thank you for inserting yourself inside of me,” she says teasingly as he kisses her belly, to which he calls her “so romantic.” These two are gonna make great parents!

HollywoodLifers, leave your congrats for Cyn and Joe below!