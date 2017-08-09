Chris Pratt’s Rising Fame Caused Marriage To Anna Faris To ‘Take A Turn’ For The Worse

More revelations have surfaced regarding why Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have decided to get a divorce! Could his rising star have brought about the end?

As we all attempt to make sense of Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris‘, 40, heartbreaking decision to get a divorce, new details are emerging that might explain the tragic turn of events! According to insiders, Chris’ newfound fame might have played a pivotal role! There’s no denying that he has quickly climbed the food chain in Hollywood in recent years and that’s liable to cause tension when your spouse is in the same profession! Take a look back at this cute couple right here.

“Chris became this huge movie star and Anna wasn’t getting any big jobs,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “She was the more famous and sexy one at the start of their relationship and then things took a turn.” The source added that the Chris and Anna have always been competitive with each other in every aspect of their lives. So when he finally made it big in the film industry, it added tension to their relationship. “When they’re in a big group, they each want to be the one telling the funniest joke.”

Another theory that’s been floated surrounding the end of Chris and Anna’s marriage is that Jennifer Lawrence, 26, came between them when she filmed Passengers with the leading man. However, according to our insider, JLaw is horrified by the accusation! “She’s heartbroken that they’re splitting up and it makes her sick to her stomach that people think she had anything to do with it,” a source close to Jennifer previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The worst part about the rumors is that she adores Anna. She got to know her really well when she did Passengers with Chris and considers her a friend.” Aww. So sad!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think fame came between Chris and Anna? Let us know!