Chris Brown: What Message His Eye Emoji On Her Instagram Was Really Sending To Rihanna

Chris Brown was totally busted creeping on a sexy photo of his ex Rihanna on her Instagram account. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on what he was trying to say with his flirty message.

Uh oh! Chris Brown, 28, let it slip that he’s still got the feels about Rihanna when he posted a pair of googly-eyed emojis on an Instagram photo of her racy Crop Over Festival costume on Aug. 7. The 29-year-old singer did look super fine, flaunting her new curves in a barely there flesh baring feathered and sequined outfit, but the fact that Breezy was so comfortable posting a flirty comment on her account along with the rest of her fans was a bit of a shock. “Chris absolutely still has feelings for Rihanna. When he commits to a relationship he falls hard, and Rihanna was one of his first real loves. I wouldn’t say he’s obsessed with her, he feels like she was the one who got away from him,” a music industry insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

She literally got away from him after he was accused of beating the crap out of her following a pre-Grammy party in 2009. He pled guilty to felony assault and was ordered by the court to stay away from her. They later rekindled a bit of a friendship, but haven’t been seen together in ages. “Of course he accepts responsibility for what went down between them that night, but he is much older now and being a parent to a beautiful girl has given him a wealth of an entirely new perspective on what’s important in life,” our source continues. Click here for pics of Chris and Rihanna.

“He just want’s Rihanna to know that he still cares for her and he’s happy to see the success she is having. The eye emoji comment was him telling her, ‘Okay, I see you doing your thing out there.’ He doesn’t feel like he needs to compete with anyone but himself,” our insider adds. Chris took a renewed interest in his ex back in March when he started following her Instagram again after months of not keeping tabs on her. She totally lives the best life, so naturally he’s going to be curious what she’s up to after all these years.

