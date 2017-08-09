All Chris Brown had to do was leave an eye emoji on Rihanna’s super sexy Instagram to cause fans to flip out — but what does it mean? Hear all the details now.

Rihanna has literally never looked better than she did at the annual Barbados Crop Over festival on Aug. 7 — and her ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown really noticed. His comment of the eye emoji has everyone going crazy. Ri Ri fans are livid and want Chris to leave her alone — but is it really that big of a deal? HollywoodLife.com President and Editor in Chief Bonnie Fuller was joined by Producer Gino Orlandini and Entertainment Editor Emily Longeretta on this week’s HollywoodLife podcast to discuss what exactly the whole thing meant. While Gino felt that in the bigger scheme of things, this isn’t the craziest thing Chris has done, Bonnie understood that Chris really will always have feelings for her; that’s something he’s always admitted to. Listen to the HollywoodLife podcast on iTunes for free here!

On this week’s podcast, we also discussed the finale of The Bachelorette, and Rachel Lindsay‘s big choice; she had a major break up with Peter Kraus and appeared to be incredibly heartbroken, but just one day after, Bryan Abasolo proposed and she said yes. Many felt she was just in it for the ring — Peter wasn’t ready to propose so she let him go — but Bryan and Rachel do look pretty happy together and he did get her first kiss and the first impression rose.

Speaking of relationships, we also touched on one of the saddest break ups in a long time: Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, have divorced after eight years together. In a joint statement, they revealed they’ve been working on it for a long time, but find it best to part ways. What was the cause of the split? Listen to find out!

