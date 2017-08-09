Chris Brown, Justin Bieber & More Celebs Who Creep On Their Ex’s Social Media

When your favorite celeb couples split, the mourning process is quite hard. However, then there’s the stars who feed our obsession by continually sending their exes love on social media! CB to Rihanna, JB to Sophia Richie and more!

If you’re a celeb buff, you’ve probably heard the term, “They just can’t quit each other!” And, that’s what these Hollywood exes are seemingly guilty of. The latest encounter of “ex-creepin'” [yes, I just made that up], came on August 7, when Chris Brown, 28, slid into his ex, Rihanna‘s Instagram comments! He sent fans into a tizzy when he posted a set of googly-eyes [emoji] on a photo of RiRi, 29, looking super hot at the annual Barbados Crop Over festival! And, there’s more where that came from. Check out all of the celebs who’ve showered their exes with love on social media in our above gallery!

Remember Justin Bieber, 23, and Sophia Richie‘s brief fling in 2016? Who doesn’t, right? The singer cared so deeply for the model, 18, [at the time] that he actually deleted his Instagram account because of the hate he received from fans over spending time with her. After the two parted ways in Sept. 2016, fans thought that was the last they’d see of the Biebs and Sophie; That is, until he got flirty with her on Instagram in July 2017! Sophia posted a photo of her with a pizza pie and the photo was only LIVE for seven hours before the Biebs went HAM in the comments section. After liking the snap, Justin wrote two comments which read: “You are gorgeous” and “!!”. The pair didn’t reconcile after his comments, but it’s safe to say that there’s no bad blood there.

And, we saved the best for last — Demi Lovato, 24, and Wilmer Valderrama, 37! After the pair split in June 2016 after six years together, fans were devastated. Then, when Demi started dating MMA Fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, 31, in Jan. 2017, that’s when fans really lost hope of a Demi/Wilmer reconciliation. But, you know where we’re going with this one. In May 2017, both Demi and Wilmer had an adorable exchange on Instagram. “Lookin a little pasty there….” Demi commented on a photo of Wilmer, with a wink emoji. Wilmer replied, “hahaha wait a minute,” with an emoji. See the cute exchange, below! And, check out more celebs who’ve reached out to their exes on social media in our gallery!

welp. dilmer has risen from the dead i guess? pic.twitter.com/X2viiQygHn — ✨ (@faIlingoverme) May 1, 2017

HollywoodLifers, which celeb exes do you miss the most?