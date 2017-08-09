Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & 6 More Of The Sexiest Carnival & Crop Over Looks Of All-Time

Our fave part of Carnival and Crop Over is the epic outfits: the headdresses, the feathers, the sexy skin! The only thing that could make it better is seeing our fave celebs in the traditional garb. Here are the hottest pics of Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & more in their outfits.

These gals are the very definition of YAS QUEEN! The Crop Over Festival and Carnival are two different celebrations, but they have one thing in common: over-the-top sexy outfits! Many stars have donned the dramatic feather headdresses and barely-there bikinis, and they all look amazing doing it! Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Amber Rose and others killed it in years past, and you can relive the glam moments here. Click through the gallery above to see them all!

Rihanna celebrates the Crop Over festival in Barbados every year. The celebration is meant to give thanks for a successful harvest, but it’s become nearly identical to the Trinidad Carnival. Carnival is generally a Christian holiday celebrating the end of lent. It’s done all over the world under different names and times of year, but the outfits are always insane! But back to Crop Over. Our fave part has become Rih’s outrageous outfits! This year, she donned a blue wig, a huge blue, green and pink feather headdress, and a rainbow-crystal encrusted outfit that put her massive cleavage and curves on display. So hot! Model Jourdan Dunn was also at this year’s Crop Over, rocking a baby blue and white feather cape and a diamond encrusted bikini top. In past years she rocked more understated looks, with purple and yellow feathers.

Beyonce and Alicia Keys showed off their Carnival garb while shooting a video for their duet in Brazil in 2010. They both wore looks dripping in diamonds. Alicia paired hers with a big black and white feather Mohawk while Bey wore spiked shoulders and a huge red crown of feathers. So cool! Nicki Minaj also rocked a Carnival look in her music video for “Pound The Alarm” in which she was an explosion of red feathers. She also wore fishnets, a tiny bikini top, and a huge blonde wig. It was awesome!

Besties Amber Rose and Blac Chyna matched for Trinidad’s Carnival in 2016. They put their bodies on display in little bejeweled bikinis and huge, Easter-colored headdresses. They also rocked another accessory we were dying over: booty chains! So sick. Make sure you see all of the looks in the gallery above!

