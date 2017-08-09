OMG! It looks like Monica’s fans are slamming Brandy on Twitter after she posted multiple tributes to Whitney Houston on Aug. 9, and we’re living for it! It’s like it’s 1998 all over again.

Today, Aug. 9, would have been Whitney Houston‘s 54th birthday, and to celebrate, Brandy took to Instagram to post three different tributes. They seem sweet to us, but the posts came after Monica posted her own tribute, so fans are accusing Brandy of reigniting her feud with Monica. They also took issue with Brandy claiming Whitney passed “the torch” to her before her passing in February 2012. We think the fans may be overreacting, as their tweets are pretty vicious, but everyone’s entitled to feel how they want to feel.

So it all started when Monica posted a tribute to Whitney early this morning. Next to a photo of the late icon, Monica wrote, “Happy Heavenly Birthday Nippy … You still inspire many & touch hearts daily… You will forever be the greatest …. You will forever be missed ❤️.” Then, just a few hours later, Brandy took to her own Instagram page and posted three different tributes. And in her posts, fans believe she was trying to one-up Monica. First, she posted a collage of pictures, showcasing their cute moments together. And with that one, Brandy wrote, “Lord have mercy on my soul!!! Happy Born Day Whitney. You live on in me… I can feel your Spirit inside of me and all around me. My angel, my friend, my fairy God Mother. I love you forever… thank you for trusting me with the torch!!! I remember every moment with you and I and I will cherish these miraculous moments forever and ever! I love you…. 8/9-2/11 #WhitneyHouston.”

Then, Brandy posted a video of herself singing a Whitney song and wrote, “Nippy, I wanted to be exactly like you… mannerisms and all… I didn’t have your Range but everything else I could do that you did I tried to do. Then It dawned on me, I can never do what you did exactly the way you did it and then I found myself being like myself because of everything you taught me! You said, be yourself and later on after you said that, I became my own artist but with your inflections. Happy Birthday… you live on in me and no one on this planet loves you the way I do.(yeah I said it because that is what I believe) There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you.”

Finally, she posted one last picture of Whitney, saying, “Happy Birthday #WhitneyHouston 💡The Greatest of All Time!!!! You left your mark by touching every soul that has ever heard you sing!!!!!!” And immediately after, fans started dragging her through the mud on Twitter. See some tweets below.

Frankly, it doesn’t matter who knew Whitney better, or who was loved by the late icon more. We think their tributes are sweet and should just be taken at face value. But because of Brandy and Monica’s history, we don’t think fans are going to let this one go. The two are known for their Grammy-winning duet “This Boy Is Mine,” which was released in 1998, when they were teenagers and rumored to be in a real-life feud.

