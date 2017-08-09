Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: Her Heart Has ‘Softened’ Since Filing For Divorce

Could Brangelina be resurrected from the fires of divorce hell? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Brad Pitt’s numerous life changes have made Angelina Jolie gain new respect towards him.

Brad Pitt, 53, is a completely different man today than he was when Angelina Jolie, 42, decided to pull the plug on their marriage back in Sept. of 2016. Not only is he sober, he’s more introspective and appreciative of the life that he had when they were still married and raising their brood of six kids. His transformation has definitely got the attention of the Maleficent actress. “Brad has made huge changes in his life, he’s so much healthier now than he was a year ago. He’s cleaned his side of the street with Angie and admitted to his part in the failure of the marriage. The way he’s handled himself has gone a long way to earning back Angie’s respect,” a pal of Angelina’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The jury’s still out on whether she’d consider taking him back, but her heart has softened in a big way, things are healing. They talk a lot more now than they did when they first broke up. The most important thing to both of them is that they get to a place where they can co-parent with total love and respect and they are well on their way,” our insider adds. See pics of Brad and Angie in happier times by clicking here.

Angelina admitted in a recent Vanity Fair interview that it was in the summer of 2016 when “things got bad. I didn’t want to use that word…Things became difficult.” The War Machine actor did a mea culpa for his part in the destruction of their marriage in a GQ interview in May. He said his new life as a single man was “self-inflicted” by his behavior and admitted to getting sober after realizing his drinking had become a “problem.” It seems as though Angie has noticed all of the positive changes in Brad, because she actually had kind words for him in her VF tell-all, saying “We care for each other and care about our family, and we are both working towards the same goal.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think there is any chance that Angelina and Brad could get back together?