Blac Chyna Gets Into Nasty Fight With Neighbors After They Call The Police On Her

Temper, temper. Blac Chyna went off on her neighbors on Aug. 8, fighting and bickering with them out in the middle of the street. The argument got so nasty, the cops had to be called!

Where’s Mr. Rogers when you need him? Blac Chyna, 29, had yet another scuffle with her neighbors on Aug. 8, according to TMZ. Rob Kardashian’s baby mama blew her top over a guy doing some roof work on the house next door to her L.A. home. The construction reportedly began around 9:00 AM, and an irritated Blac supposedly confronted the homeowner to tell them it was too early to cause such a ruckus. The noise supposedly woke up Dream Kardashian, according to TMZ, which gave Blac plenty of reasons to be pissed off. Click here

Though TMZ credits construction as the cause of this clash, a witness told Daily Mail that Blac and the neighbor were arguing over the multiple cars parked outside of Blac’s home. Blac and this neighbor met out in the street, with each of them reportedly “gesturing” with their hands in the air. Be it about roofing or parking, this argument got so heated that Blac’s neighbor reportedly called the cops on her! Uh-oh. When the authorities showed up, everyone seemed to calm down. Blac, according to TMZ, was told that construction in L.A. can legally begin around 7:00 AM, so the roofer was within his rights to start hammering. She seemed to calm down and the cops left.

Well, it’s safe to say Blac isn’t invited to her neighbor’s next barbecue. They have been feuding for months, after all. When Rob, 30, reportedly moved into Blac’s home in March 2017, he supposedly parked his car on the front law because Blac’s garage was full with rides of her own. If that weren’t enough, he and Blac would get into incredibly noisy arguments at all hours of the night, keeping up their neighbors with their non-stop arguing. It seems Blac doesn’t need Rob in order to upset her neighbors.

Well, if Blac’s rap career takes off, maybe she can afford to move – or maybe she’ll buy her neighbor’s home and make them move? It all depends if Ms. Chyna is the next Nicki Minaj. Blac reportedly signed a $1 million recording deal with Capital Records. Considering how many rappers she hangs out with (Tyga, 27, Future, 33, and Mechie, 24, for example) it seems like that would be the next logical career move. However, while some might be fearful of the shade she’ll throw on a diss track, a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that Rob thinks the idea of his ex rapping is laughable.

