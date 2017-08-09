Bill Murray Cries Watching ‘Groundhog Day’ Musical On Broadway: See Adorable Pics

Isn’t Bill Murray the greatest? The beloved actor finally saw the Broadway musical based on his iconic film ‘Groundhog Day’ on Aug. 8, and the performance moved him so much that he was left in tears!

There were some special guests in the audience of the August Wilson Theater in New York City on Aug. 8, according to The New York Times. Bill Murray, 66, took in that night’s performance of “Groundhog Day,” the musical based on his 1993 movie. He was joined by his brother (and Groundhog Day co-star) Brian Doyle-Murray, 71, as well as Danny Rubin, the co-writer of the movie’s screenplay. For Bill, it was the first time seeing the Broadway show and he absolutely loved it! By the end of the night, Bill was left visibly sobbing!

“The idea that…” he said, when asked what was the cause of his tears. “The idea that we have to try again. We just have to try again. It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea.” Well said! It also helps that the productions amazing cast was able to convey that “beautiful, powerful idea” through song. Bill, his brother and Danny went backstage following the show’s production to give some love to all those involves. Bill told the conductor, David Holcenberg, that the music “really killed me,” before saying that actor Sean Montgomery, who plays the sheriff, was “really beautiful. You got me. You really got me. Eventually, Bill addressed the cast.

“As actors, I can’t respect enough how disciplined you are and how serving you are of the process,” Bill said. “There’s nothing worse than seeing someone that’s out for themselves. And you are all in it for each other.” Of course, he also had some pointers. “When you ever feel you don’t know what to do, sing to the person next to you. And that person will sing to the person next to that person, and then you will have this force that’s even stronger.”

It seems that Bill brings that “strong force” with him wherever he goes. The world’s greatest Chicago Cubs fan turned this night at the theater into something magical. Before the play started, Bill went to get a glass of water. He left a $50 tip – for a glass of water! He took selfies with fans in the lobby, and at one point, he reached into his picket to give two young boys each a Junior Mint.

Bill and Brian weren’t the first Groundhog Day cast members to see the musical. Andie MacDowell, 59, the actress that played Rita in the film, saw the show in April 2017, according to PEOPLE. She also posed for photos with the cast backstage. When asked if the film’s director, the late Harold Ramis, would have enjoyed the musical, Bill didn’t hold back. “I think he would’ve been flabbergasted. Brian and I are flabbergasted. It’s really something.”

Isn’t Bill Murray the coolest, HollywoodLifers? Do you with you were there to see “Groundhog Day” with him?