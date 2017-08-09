‘Big Brother’ Contestants Accuse Jessica Of ‘Sexual Harassment’ After She Pokes Them In The Butt

This is just… awkward. During a pool game in the ‘Big Brother’ house, Jessica playfully comes up behind Matt and pokes him in the butt — something he laughs off. However, it’s apparently much more serious than it seems.

In a new video posted on TMZ, Big Brother‘s Jessica Graf is shown sneaking up on Matt Clines while he’s playing pool, and poking his back side. He starts cracking up, as does she. The video then cuts to Jess doing the same to Paul Abrahamian and he also laughs while covering up both the front and the back of him. However, people may be laughing to her face, but are actually pretty upset about it. One reaction shows Alex Ow talking to Josh Martinez about Jessica and said it makes her “really uncomfortable.”

“The thing that bothers me so much about her is when she jams her fingers up people’s butts and stuff, when she touches my vagina… I don’t want her to do that,” Alex says to Josh in the HOH room before admitting, “my cousin was raped and murdered.”

Paul and Kevin Schlehuber also have a discussion about her, and Kevin actually refers to it as “sexual harassment.”

“If you put it up her ass, do you know what would happen?” Kevin asks Paul, who agrees. “ I’ve said that multiple times… she has put her fingers in my ass so many times and I’ve turned around an said, ‘Don’t fu-king do that. I don’t like it, it’s not funny.’ She just laughs it off. Role reversal? I’d be in fu-king jail!”

Now we’re not sure how much of this — if any — we’ll see on Big Brother, but apparently many had seen it on the live feeds. HollywoodLifers, do you think Jessica will get in trouble/should get in trouble for this? Big Brother airs tonight at 8PM ET on CBS.