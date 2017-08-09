Ariel Winter Stuns In Skin Tight $79 Latex Dress At ‘Variety’ Event

Get it, girl! The ‘Modern Family’ star was super sexy in a shiny black mini dress on a carpet in Los Angeles on August 8. Get the details on her look below!

Ariel Winter always stuns on the red carpet, and the Variety Power of Young Hollywood Event was no exception! Held at TAO Hollywood, the star looked sexy in her mini dress, with her hair styled in retro waves. Her lashes were out of this world, and she wore a raisin-colored nude lip. She wore the MESHKI Saskia Strapless Latex Dress in black for the occasion, and it’s only $79! Hailey Baldwin recently wore the dress in red. In either color, it’s a total show stopper! To round out her look, Ariel wore the TAMARA MELLON ‘Pistol’ 105mm pump in red. The strappy sandals looked perfect against the black carpet. She’s ditched her long red hair in favor of shorter black locks. The entire look was very vampire chic, and really suited her.

Ariel has spoken out about her somewhat controversial outfit choices in the past. “Why do I have to be like everyone else?,” she wrote on Instagram. “Why can’t people just let other people feel good about themselves and do what they want? WEAR WHATEVER YOU WANT PEOPLE! As long as you feel good about yourself that’s what matters. I know I did. Don’t ever let anyone stifle who you are and how your express yourself. Rant over :)” Do what you want, Ariel!

