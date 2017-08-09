Amber Rose Feuding With Ex Wiz Khalifa’s Mom & Reportedly Seeking Restraining Order

Amber Rose adores Wiz Khalifa, but the same can’t be said about his mother. Amber’s feuding with Katie Wimbush-Polk and reportedly wants a restraining order against her ex-mother-in-law!

Yes, it’s a bit cliché for someone to hate his/her mother-in-law, but this is a feud on a whole other level. Amber Rose, 33, and Katie Wimbush-Polk, the mother of Amber’s ex, Wiz Khalifa, 29, have bad blood that would put Taylor Swift and Katy Perry to shame. After Katie reportedly filed a defamation suit against Amber, Wiz’s baby mama is reportedly looking to get a restraining order on Katie, according to TMZ. Amber’s lawyering up to keep Katie away from her and her son, Sebastian, 4, as sources tell TMZ that Amber thinks exposing her son to Katie’s hatred will hurt him.

How did this mess happen? Well, Wiz’s mother filed her lawsuit on July 3 after Amber allegedly made a “profanity-laced” phone call associated with Katie on June 19, according to XXL magazine. Danesa Lectic, one of Katie’s friends and former employees, picked up the phone. Katie claims that during this alleged rant, Amber accused Katie of being an unfit grandmother. Amber allegedly said Katie allowed her own daughter, Dorien, to die in Feb. 2017 (she passed away after suffering complications due to lymphoma) and thus was unfit to take care of her child, Sebastian.

Why in the world would Amber allegedly make such a phone call? This reported phone call was an act of revenge, as Katie is accused of making a call to California’s child services about Amber’s parenting. So, Katie first allegedly called child services on Amber, then Amber reportedly called up Katie to accuse her of being negligent. Katie, in turn, filed a defamation lawsuit and Amber’s now, according to TMZ, seeking a restraining order. Katie has denied that she called child services, saying that she “made no such report at or around that time.”

Katie’s lawyer says that Amber’s call “impute(d) criminality,” which is “incompatible with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth,” since that position requires background checks. Katie also claims Amber meant to harm her reputation within her community by dissuading people from wanting to interact with her. She’s suing Amber for $50,000, including court costs, interest, punitive and other damages. Considering that it wasn’t so long ago that Amber was planting a kiss on Wiz’s face, saying that they are “family for the rest of our lives,” this lawsuit is one big nightmare. Hopefully, Amber, Wiz and Katie can solve things like rational adults – or they’ll be going to war in the courtroom.

What do you think about Wiz Khalifa’s mom going after Amber, HollywoodLifers?