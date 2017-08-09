Aaron Carter’s Looking Forward To The Future — With A Man Or A Woman After Revealing Bisexuality

Aaron Carter is looking to what’s next now that he has revealed to the world that he is bisexual! Check out his thoughts on dating going forward!

Aaron Carter‘s fans swooped into offer the pop star support when he took to Twitter on Aug. 6 to reveal that he is bisexual! “This doesn’t bring me any shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,” he wrote. “I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13 years old I started to find boys and girls attractive.” Now, in a new interview the “Fool’s Gold” crooner is sharing his thoughts on dating going forward! Take a look back at Aaron’s meteoric career right here!

“To be honest, I’ve been thinking about it for many years,” Aaron said when asked about his Twitter announcement on The Bert Show, a nationally syndicated radio program, on Aug. 9. “I just felt like it was something I needed to do… It was something that I just felt like was important and I needed to say. It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year.” The 29-year-old went on to reveal that his sexuality was part of why he and ex-girlfriend Madison Parker, 28, ultimately broke up. “I had discussed it with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn’t really understand it and she didn’t want [to]. And that was it! So we left it mutual and parted ways.”

Aaron went on to tell the show’s host Burt Weiss that deciding to reveal his sexuality to his fans took a long time, but they have surprised him with their support ever since! “The process is at your own pace and when you feel comfortable,” he said. “There might be a lot of people who don’t agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do. I was shocked — I was blown away. My fans know that I’m a heart-on-the-sleeve kinda guy. That’s the way I am.”

The singer also proudly stated that “I find men and women attractive and that’s never gonna change,” and added that he’s “really looking forward to the future.” So inspiring! This confidence and optimism is a far cry from Aaron’s emotional breakdown following a DUI arrest on July 15. It certainly looks like he’s turned a corner in his personal life!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Aaron’s optimism for his future? Let us know below!