Aaron Carter Asks ‘Smitten’ Chloe Moretz Out On A Date After Revealing He’s Bisexual

Childhood dreams CAN come true! Chloe Grace Moretz has revealed that Aaron Carter was her total celebrity crush growing up, and now he’s asked her out on a date! We’ve got his adorable message.

He may have just come out as bisexual, but Aaron Carter, 29, is asking a big female movie star out on a date in a very public way! Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, revealed in an interview with our sister site Variety that her childhood crush was the “I Want Candy” singer and then threw out the possibility that she would consider dating him today! After seeing the Kick Ass star make the adorable revelation, he tweeted the video back to her on Aug. 9 with the message, “Hey @ ChloeGMoretz – let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.” So far she hasn’t responded to his offer.

As part of Variety‘s “Power of Young Hollywood” issue, Chloe revealed that “When I was four-years-old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool. And my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter too and we used to fight over who would get Aaron Carter one day. Who knows, maybe we’ll meet?” Well, now she’s got her chance! Even though he’s currently a far cry from the adorable 13-year-old singer that her little girl self was crazy about.

If Chloe’s interested, Aaron’s dating card is wide open these days, as he and girlfriend Madison Parker, 28, just broke up after he revealed to her that he was bisexual. He called in to The Bert Show on Aug. 9 and said that, “To be honest, I’m alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship,” he said before his voice cracked. “Sorry, got a little teary-eyed. I just went through a breakup.”

The singer came out to the world in a long Instagram post on Aug. 6 in which he revealed he’s attracted to both men and women. “This doesn’t bring me any shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me,” he began telling his six hundred thousand followers. “It wasn’t until 17-years old, after a few relationships with girls, that I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with.” He added a Boy George quote that read, “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong, I just acted as though I didn’t.”

