Zendaya Reveals The Awkward Moment She First Met Rumored BF & Co-Star Tom Holland

‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ costars Zendaya and Tom Holland have amazing chemistry, but it wasn’t always that way! Zendaya dished on this, and those pesky dating rumors, in a candid new interview.

Zendaya‘s character in Spider-Man: Homecoming is totally cool and nonchalant, but her first foray into playing the character wasn’t exactly that smooth. The 20-year-old actress told Variety that the first time she met costar Tom Holland, 21, was for their onscreen chemistry test. That alone made things a little awkward. Don’t worry; it clearly worked out!

“[Tom] says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug,” Zendaya told our sister site Variety. “But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool. I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me. I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”

So, their chemistry checked out, but did enough sparks fly to lead to a relationship? That’s a firm “no” from Zendaya. Sorry, Marvel fans; Peter Parker and Michelle are not dating. ““[Tom and I] are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old.”

That’s sweet! It’s hard to be a young star in Hollywood, and they’ve got each other to keep themselves sane in the Marvel machine. Their dating rumors started when they were spotted by paparazzi while driving through LA together. Zendaya dished on that crazy incident in the interview:

“We tried to do this whole maneuver,” she said. “This guy was being super dangerous, driving through a busy intersection, doing a U-turn, driving on the side of the freeway to catch up to us — the side where you’re not supposed to drive because there’s no lane. I was like, ‘This is nuts.’”

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed that Spider-Man: Homecoming costars Zendaya and Tom aren’t dating? Let us know!