Will Smith & James Corden ‘Get Jiggy With It’ During First Episode Of ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Omg YAS! James Corden kicked off his new series ‘Carpool Karaoke’ on Aug. 8 in the most epic way possible. He and Will Smith sang his best hits, partied with a marching band, rode a helicopter and so much more!

Okay, the first episode of Carpool Karaoke has given us VERY high expectations! Though you need to log in to Apple Music to watch the whole thing (and the first 6 episodes that are already out), the first 6 minutes of episode one is on YouTube! James Corden welcomed Will Smith into his vehicle, and they got funky AF! Click here for Carpool Karaoke pics.

Right off the bat we knew it would be epic. James brought out a marching band to surround the car while they rapped “Get Jiggy With It!” The singing and dancing was SO fun to watch, but the interview part made out heads spin even more. “I wrote my first rhyme when I was 12, just as school started. Never got released,” revealed Will. “The first one that got released I was 16. I had a record on the radio for the last 30 days as a senior. You cannot beat your friends in high school knowing that you have a record on the radio.” Wow! James joked that he must have been voted “most likely to have already succeeded.”

Will also revealed what he thinks about playing Barack Obama in a movie one day. “Yes, I talked to Barack about it,” he said. “He told me that he felt confident that i had the ears for the role. Too funny! Will also said his classic line “aw hell nah” to lots of things, but interestingly refused to do it for pineapple on a pizza — he loves it! In the preview for the rest of the episode, we see them crash a wedding and carpool in a helicopter. So insane!

HollywoodLifers, are you as pumped for Carpool Karaoke as we are? Let us know!