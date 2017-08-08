‘Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo Will Last The Test Of Time: They’re ‘Very Connected’

Hoping that “Bachelorette” couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo will stay together now that the show is over?! Our body language expert shares her thoughts on the too-cute-for-words couple!

Still reeling from the finale of The Bachelorette on Aug. 7?! It was some insane television! But now fans are desperate to know if Rachel Lindsay, 32, and Bryan Abasolo, 37, have what it takes to make it work when the camera aren’t rolling! Well, according to our body language expert Lillian Glass, there’s a lot we can glean from this adorable couple’s interactions on the show and beyond! Check out Rachel and Bryan’s cutest moments on The Bachelorette right here!

“It’s very genuine,” Lillian tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the on-screen couple’s chemistry. “He absolutely adores her and is very passionate with her. He couldn’t wait to kiss her and to get his hands on her. She leans her body into him and is extremely comfortable with him. The is one of the few genuine couples we have seen on The Bachelorette. They appear to be very connected body language-wise.” Aww! So sweet! These two might make it after all!

Lillian went on to explain that Bryan’s motivations with Rachel are apparent in the way he treats her and dotes on her. “They seemed the most genuine and seemed right for one another. He adores her and seems to be in it for the right reasons.” After Rachel’s gut-wrenching conversation with Peter Kraus, 31, in the finale, followed up the next day with her giddy engagement to Bryan, their romance has plenty of skeptics. But they already have plans to live “somewhere together” and are even debating how many kids they’d like to have! Take that, critics!

HollywoodLifers, are you digging Lillian’s read on Rachel and Bryan’s steamy body language? Not quite convinced? Let us know?