Juan Pablo Has ‘Matured’ Since The Bachelor & Wants Osmariel To ‘Be His Forever’

Juan Pablo Galavis may not have found everlasting love on ‘The Bachelor,’ but he finally found his Mrs. Right with model Osmariel Villalobos. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details why he decided she is his ‘forever.’

Venezuelan hottie Juan Pablo Galavis, 36, had one of the most disastrous seasons of any Bachelor alum. He didn’t come close to finding love and left a trail of heartbreak in his wake. Three years later, he has finally found the woman of his dreams and married stunning model Osmariel Villalobos, 29, in Miami on Aug. 5. “Juan Pablo has always wanted to get married but he never was simply never as excited about the idea until he fell in love with Osmariel,” a JP source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The pair have been together since the summer of 2016.

“Juan had a change of heart about commitment too, because he was afraid Osmariel would get away. Juan has changed, grown and matured a lot since his time on The Bachelor. He could not stand the thought of ever losing Osmariel so he decided now was the time to settle down. He wanted to lock her down for life and a marriage, Juan felt, insured that she would be his forever,” our insider adds. Click for pics of JP and Osmariel.

Bachelor Nation made their bitter feelings about Juan Pablo known during Rachel Lindsay’s After the Final Rose show on Aug,. 7, when host Chris Harrison, 46, made the announcement about his wedding. It was met with a half-hearted smattering of applause from the women in the audience, who clearly remember how he was such a cad to the women in his season.

After his fantasy suite night in season 18 with Andi Dorfman, 30, she was SO over him. “Its extremely important for me to be with a guy who loves me more than he loves himself,” she told cameras in a confessional, eventually telling JP to his face that he was an “a**hole.”

When it came down to his final two ladies, he coldly told Clare Crawley, 35, “I got to follow what I think is best for me and I have to say goodbye to you.” He tried to hug her and she pushed him away, telling him, “I saved this moment for the man of my dreams and I thought that was you. What you just made me go through – I would never want my children having a father like you.” Ouch!

Finally he picked out a ring for Nikki Ferrell, 30, but taunted her that he wasn’t going to propose. “I’m not going to give it to you,” Juan Pablo said. “I’m not 100 percent sure I want to propose to you. But at the same time I’m 100 percent sure that I don’t want to let you go. I like you a lot.” Brutal! Needless to say, they broke up six months later. At least now he’s found someone to let go and give his heart to at last.

