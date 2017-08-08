‘World of Dance’ Finale Live Blog: Who Will Win The Million?

‘The million dollar moment’ as Jennifer Lopez would say, is finally here! The Finals of ‘World Of Dance’ are happening right now and you can follow along here! See who will be crowned the best dancer[s] in the world!

Let the Finals begin! It’s hard to believe after week of epic showdowns, the World Of Dance finale is here! On August 8, Les Twins, Eva Igo, or Swing Latino will be crowned the best dancer in the world and one dancer[s] will take home the coveted $1 million prize; Oh, and the everlasting praise of Jennifer Lopez, 48, Derek Hough, 32, and Ne-Yo, 37 — No big deal.

It seems like yesterday that the crews from the Upper, Junior, and Team divisions took the stage on night one [May 30, 2017]. But, it’s down to the final three acts — two twin brothers from France, who’ve dance with the likes of Beyonce, 36, and Missy Elliot, 46; a young athletic dancer who even beat out Maddie Ziegler, 14, on Dance Moms; and, Swing Latino, a 16-member male/female dance group, who took home the top title in the Las Vegas Salsa Championship!

So, here’s the deal for the World Final. Each Divison Champion will dance TWICE. And, the average of their scores from both dances will determine their final score. Each performer is allowed to choose one song; And, their designated mentor will choose the second song. Keep following along for LIVE updates, below!

[UPPER Divison Champions] Les Twins — Laurent Bourgeois and Larry Bourgeois, 28, [Paris, France]:

1st performance — “Stole The Show” by Kygo. Jennifer was the twins’ mentor for the Final, so she chose that song because of exactly what it says. And, the brothers killed it! In matching red outfits Les Twins danced in in top of a rotating pedestal! And, Laurent was still injured and on crutches! Jennifer said performers find a way to perform, and he did. The twins kept their signature intricate moves, but upped their game! SCORE: Ne-Yo [92] Jennifer [92] Derek [95] AVERAGE: [93] Round one first place

[TEAM Divison Champions] Swing Latino [Cali, Colombia]:

1st performance — Gloria Esteban‘s “Conga”. Swing Latino brought the tears during pre-finals practice. But, their emotions translated into pure gold when they hit the stage! They put on an energetic performance that involved crazy tricks, wild lifts, AND a costume change! Their tricks were so risky and daring that Ne-Yo actually said they were “risking their lives.” However, the judges didn’t seem too impressed, with Derek [who was their mentor saying that it wasn’t as clean as he would’ve liked. SCORE: Ne-Yo [91] Jennifer [89] Derek [95] AVERAGE: [91.7] Round one second place

[JUNIOR Divison Champions] Eva Igo, 14, [Inner Grove Heights, Minnesota]

1st performance — Eva danced to “In the Air Tonight” by Phil Collins, which “was out of her style,” as she said. Ne-Yo, her mentor, chose the song because he believed in her. Eva is the one competitor who can make anyone have all the feels. The judges have dubbed her as the most improved because she keeps breaking out of her shell every week. Now, she’s more confident than ever. But, what her tough performance good enough? Jennifer thought it lacked in choreography… SCORE: Ne-Y0 [90] [90] [93] AVERAGE: [91] Round one third place

2nd performance — Eva put on an energetic, fierce and ferocious performance to Sia’s “Alive” and she killed it! Talk about redemption! Her entire theme was the fighter inside and she definitely brought her skills to the next level! Jennifer, who wasn’t too impressed with her first performance, loved her second act! In the short, the judges raved over Eva’s performance! SCORE: [95] [96] [98] AVERAGE: [96. 3]

EVA IGO: FINAL AVERAGE SCORE [93.7]

