‘The Bachelor’ Frontrunners: Peter, Dean & Eric Are Top Choices For New Season

Now that Rachel Lindsay has made her choice, it’s time to gear up for the ‘The Bachelor’! And according to our sources, Peter, Dean and Eric are all in contention to head up the next season!

Did you do some ugly crying last night when Peter Kraus, 31, and Rachel Lindsay, 32, said their goodbyes? You are DEFINITELY not alone! Now, as Rachel moves forward with Bryan Abasolo, 37, it’s best if we just focus on what’s next for the fellas Rachel turned away. Could one of them be starring in the forthcoming season of The Bachelor? “No final decision has been made yet, however, Peter and Dean [Unglert, 26] are the clear frontrunners as network choices for the next season of the bachelor,” a network insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Head here for more pics from the season finale of The Bachelorette!

Our source went on to add that Eric Bigger, 29, could also be the face of the upcoming season! “While Peter has the momentum from the final episode, Dean has been a fan favorite and may get the nod. However, ABC has not ruled out Eric as a great choice too. They love how gracious and sincere Eric was in the final episode and all season. Eric also received a lot of positive reaction from fans and is a lovable guy. ABC has narrowed the choices to those three and will be making a decision soon, as Bachelor in Paradise gets rolling. ABC hopes to make the announcement within the month.” So exciting!

However, as much as we’d like to see Dean bring his charm to the next season of the hit series, he says he’s not prepared for that kind of pressure! “I just don’t think I’m ready for it,” Dean told E! News. “I just think that from an emotional standpoint I need to figure out a lot more about myself before I dive in and be the lead of anything. I think I have a ways to go before I’m ready for something like that.” Say it ain’t so! Here’s hoping either Eric or Peter get tapped for the job!

HollywoodLifers, who would you like to see be the next season’s leading man? Let us know!