Osmariel Villalobos: 5 Things To Know About Juan Pablo’s New Bride

Beauty and brains! ‘Bachelor’ alum Juan Pablo Galavis is one lucky man, since his blushing bride Osmariel Villalobos is the whole package. She’s a successful TV show host with a pageant title and so much more. Learn all about his stunning new wife!

1.) Osmariel Villalobos is off the market! The 29-year-old beauty queen tied the knot with Bachelor hunk Juan Pablo Galavis, 36, on Aug. 6, during an intimate ceremony in Miami. She looked absolutely breathtaking in her custom-fit Alejandro Fajardo gown with a lace bodice, opting for a tousled up ‘do and glowing makeup for her special day. “THANKS to so many people who worked with me in SECRET to make this dream come true,” she captioned a pic of herself modeling the dress. The lovebirds fell in love in the summer of 2016 and the rest is history! They will reportedly have another wedding in Venezuela! See pics of the adorable couple, right here.

2.) She’s a beauty queen with awards to match! Osmariel competed against a plethora of beautiful and intelligent women to secure the crown and title of Miss Earth Valenzuela in 2011. The model also represented her country in the same competition in 2012 and won “Miss Earth Water,” meaning that she scored the runner-up spot! Osmariel works for Venevision, a TV program based in Portada. On top of that, she’s a total fashionista.

3.) Juan Pablo fell in love at first sight. The former reality star, who was the Bachelor during season 18 in 2014, wanted to meet Osmariel after being captivated by her beauty. A mutual friend showed him a picture and instantly, he was attracted and desired to get to know her. “I asked, ‘who’s that girl? She’s cute,'” he told PEOPLE. Now, the newlyweds love to share pics of each other on social media, from their romantic rendezvous to exotic vacations!

4.) Osmariel is a family oriented woman. Juan previously admitted that he was nervous about popping the question, since the TV host meant the world to him. As they fell more in love, his friends and family gave him the seal of approval. “They’d spend all their time together, and she gets along amazingly with his daughter [Camila],” a source told UsWeekly in March, prior to their engagement. “All of Juan’s family and friends love her.”

5.) She and her hubby share the same passions! Osmariel enjoys bonding with her loved ones and having fun. “She’s beautiful, she’s into sports like he is and they both love dancing,” a source told Us. “They have that shared understanding and bond, being from a similar culture.” Osmariel constantly shares selfies in the gym and always stays on her grind! With her inspirational quotes and chic style cues, he’s garnered 2 million followers!

