‘Game Of Thrones’: Who The Heck Is Left On Arya’s Kill List?

Arya Stark’s kill list came up again on the Aug. 6 episode of ‘Game of Thrones,’ and now we have questions. How many of her enemies are left? Here’s a breakdown of who is still on her list and why!

CERSEI: She’s been on Arya’s list since the very beginning. Cersei accused Arya’s father, Ned Stark, of treason, and had him arrested. With Varys’s help, Cersei managed to get Ned to falsely confess his treason. Ned was told that his son, Robb Stark, would be spared after threatening to march on King’s Landing and Sansa would be protected. Cersei intended for Ned to be sent to the Night’s Watch, but Joffrey had other plans. As punishment for Ned’s “treason,” Joffrey demanded Ned’s execution, much to Cersei’s surprise. The Lord of Winterfell was beheaded, with Arya watching from the crowd. With Joffrey dead, Cersei is now at the top of Arya’s kill list.

MELISANDRE: Arya holds a major grudge against Melisandre for taking Gendry away from the Brotherhood Without Banners. While Arya likely thinks Gendry is dead, the bastard son of Robert Baratheon is very much alive. After a weird sexual encounter with the Red Woman, Gendry was put in a cell at Dragonstone. Davos freed Gendry and sent him back to King’s Landing in just a rowboat. Gendry hasn’t been seen since, but he will be back in season 7!

BERIC DONDARRION & THOROS OF MYR: We can combine Beric and Thoros because they’re on Arya’s list for the same reason. They were the ones who sold Gendry to Melisandre. Beric won’t be an easy kill for Arya, he’s notorious for coming back to life!

THE HOUND: Arya and The Hound have a very complex relationship. He was put on her list for killing her friend Mycah on Joffrey’s order. He took her hostage in season 3, hoping to get money from her family. Despite their initial distaste for each other, they did grow to care about each other, even though they would deny it. Arya has pretty much crossed The Hound off her list after his brutal battle with Brienne. Arya left him to die from his gnarly wounds after he begged her to kill him. What she doesn’t know is that The Hound survived! Will she add him back to her list?

THE MOUNTAIN: The Hound’s murderous brother is on the list for his horrific torture of innocent people at Harrenhal. The Mountain might technically be dead, since he was poisoned by Oberyn’s blade during their face-off in season four. However, Qyburn brought him back, so he’s still walking around and guarding Cersei.

ILYN PAYNE: Ilyn beheaded Ned on Joffrey’s command. Arya should cut this guy some slack. It’s not like he had any choice in the matter!

Arya’s marked a number of names off her list, including Meryn Trant and Walder Frey. Who will be next to meet Arya’s wrath? Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

