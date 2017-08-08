Kayleigh McEnany: 5 Things To Know About Commentator Who Left CNN To Support Trump

Conservative CNN commentator Kayleigh McEnany shockingly left the network on August 5 to ‘pursue new roles’, and that included hosting a pro-Trump show and becoming RNC spokesperson! Learn more about the former pundit here.

1. She was a right-leaning CNN pundit

Kayleigh McEnany, 29, announced her departure from CNN, where she frequently appeared as a political commentator, on August 5. The conservative pundit joined the network in 2016 to contribute to its pro-Donald Trump group of commentators, and regularly came on daytime and primetime shows to defend the RNC and the president. CNN confirmed that Kayleigh had left the network to pursue a “new role,” and wasn’t fired (as some believed). She wasn’t joking about the “new roles” thing. Kayleigh stepped into two new positions just the day after leaving CNN.

2. She’s the new RNC spokesperson

Two days after stepping down from CNN, the Republican National Committee released a statement announcing Kayleigh as their new spokesperson: “Kayleigh will be an integral part of our Party’s ongoing commitment to promoting the Republican message to Americans across the country,” said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in the statement. “Her wealth of experience will be invaluable to the RNC as we continue to support President Trump and build on our majorities in Congress as we head into 2018.” That experience includes her punditry on CNN, as well as frequent appearances on Fox News and Fox Business. She’s also written for The Hill, The Daily Caller, The Blaze, and more.

3. She gave a pro-Trump broadcast from the Trump Tower

Kayleigh appeared in a strange video on President Trump’s Facebook page on August 6, which some likened to state TV and propaganda. The pro-Trump video was broadcast from the Trump Tower and was reminiscent of regular cable news. Except, the background behind her featured the Trump/Pence andDonaldJTrump.com logos. She called the segment the real news” and touted recent positive stories and accomplishments by the president. “Wow. Feels eerily like so many state-owned channels I’ve watched in other countries,” tweeted Michael McFaul, the former US ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration.

It appears to be her first appearance in a broadcast series. Previously, Eric Trump‘s wife, Lara Trump, appeared in a segment also called “real news,” which slammed mainstream media news outlets for only delivering what the Trump administration believes is “fake news.”

4. She produced another presidential candidate’s TV program

After graduating from Georgetown, Kayleigh scored a job producing former Arkansas governor and GOP presidential candidate, Mike Huckabee‘s TV show for Fox News. Kayleigh worked on Huckabee for three years before becoming a political pundit. Huckabee went off the air in 2015.

5. She’s engaged to an MLB star

Kayleigh got engaged to pro baseball player, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sean Gilmartin, in November 2017.

