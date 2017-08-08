Eva Igo: 5 Things To Know About The 14-Year-Old ‘World Of Dance’ Finalist

Eva Igo has crushed the competition thus far on ‘World of Dance’ — but will she win it all? We’ll find out on the Aug. 8 finale, but first, here’s some fast facts you may not know about her.

Eva Igo, 14, is a humble, young woman.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, her mother, who travels around with the Minnesota-raised dancer, revealed that Eva “only brought a week’s worth of clothes,” when traveling to Los Angeles for the show. While Eva is confident on the stage, she didn’t think she’d make it anywhere near this far in the competition. “But then she just goes out there and nails it! Seeing Eva pursuing her dream here is the most joyous thing I’ve ever seen. She’s in heaven,” her mom added.

Eva’s been competing since age 5.

She dances in Maplewood, Minnesota at Larkin Dance Studios, one of the top in the country. Her first solo dance was done at five, and she began winning regional and nationals at 7.

She appeared on Dance Moms.

In season three of the hit Lifetime reality show, Eva and her team came in first place against the ALDC’s “Don’t Ask Just Tell;” Eva beat out Maddie Ziegler and received the highest score in the entire competition.

Her dances mean a lot to her.

In interviews, Eva has revealed that her best dances come from the heart. We saw it multiple times throughout the season of World of Dance, especially when she danced to “Creep” by Radiohead and related it to how she felt about her parents’ divorce.

She’s not worried about people who aren’t fans.

Following her “River” dance, she received some criticisms — but didn’t care. “Of course there were tricks in it, but dance comes in many forms and dance is not a certain thing,” she told Huffington Post. “It’s an art form. It’s like if you take an artist, a painter, and people are saying their work isn’t a painting because they drew it upside down or something. It’s still art.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Eva will win it all?