Sinead O’Connor’s Emotional Breakdown Explained: She’s Suicidal Amid Battle With Ex-Lover

Sinead O’Connor shocked fans on August 7 with a 12-minute clip on Facebook in which she revealed thoughts of suicide. But is a legal battle with a former lover also responsible for her desperate state?

Sinead O’Connor, 50, left fans and friends rattled when she posted a 12-minute clip onto Facebook on Aug. 7 in which she tearfully explains her excruciating battle with suicidal thoughts. “I am now living in a Travelodge motel in the a**e end of New Jersey,” she states. “I’m all by myself. And there’s absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist – the sweetest man on earth, who says I’m his hero – and that’s about the only f***ing thing keeping me alive at the moment… and that’s kind of pathetic.” Truly devastating. It’s possible her anguish has some roots in a legal battle that’s current raging in the Irish court system.

When Sinead was 17, she met a man named Fachtna O’Ceallaigh, now 70. He became her lover and manager, helping guide her career to world-wide acclaim. However, in 2012 they parted ways and Fachtna is currently claiming that the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer ended their business relationship without warning and later defamed him in a note on her website, according to the Daily Mail. Fachtna, who also managed U2, is now seeking $500,000 in damages. It’s hard to imagine this legal dispute isn’t playing a role in Sinead’s highly publicized struggled with mental illness.

Sinead’s lawyer defended the songstress at the case’s pre-trial in Dublin’s High Court just ten days ago, arguing that singer’s mental state prohibits her from defending herself. But Sinead has denied Fachtna’s claims in the past. Since she posted her gut-wrenching clip, fans have come out in droves to show their support for the Irish singer. Hopefully, with their support, she can stay safe as this trial progresses! Head here for more photos of Sinead.

