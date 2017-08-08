Usher’s Insurance Company Refuses To Defend Him In Herpes Lawsuit — Here’s Why

Usher is being left high and dry by his own insurance company, who have filed legal documents claiming they are NOT obligated to defend him against the lawsuits claiming he concealed an alleged herpes diagnosis from multiple sexual partners.

Usher, 38, shouldn’t look to his insurance company to represent and/or defend him in court in the lawsuits claiming he concealed having herpes from multiple sexual partners. New York Marine and General Insurance Company has filed legal paperwork in the Los Angeles Superior Court citing they have zero obligation to defend him either in California or Georgia, reports PEOPLE. The paperwork also reportedly claims that they have no obligation to defend Usher in any future lawsuits regarding the same matter. So, why is Usher’s insurance company leaving him high and dry in this legal battle? They say they don’t have to represent anyone who has “intentionally concealed” something like, say, herpes from their accusers. Yikes.

New York Marine filed this paperwork on Monday, August 7 asking for a judge to agree and deem that they are not legally or financially responsible for Usher’s lawsuits in either California or Georgia, or any future lawsuits that arise from the herpes allegations. Although the insurance company has begun defending him in the Georgia lawsuit, once a judge rules they are not responsible they can hand it over to Usher’s defense attorney. But, even that transition won’t be easy for Usher. The insurance company is asking to be reimbursed for all costs they’ve incurred while temporarily defending the singer.

In the lawsuits against Usher, famed lawyer, Lisa Bloom, is representing three victims who claim they had sexual relations with the singer. The victims include two women and a man, and all three claim that Usher did not disclose that he allegedly has herpes. The two women are claiming they had vaginal intercourse with Usher, while the man is claiming he had oral sex. Since the lawsuit and accusations have been made public, Usher has gone completely silent. Not only has he yet to release a statement regarding his legal issues and alleged herpes diagnosis, but his social media accounts haven’t been updated since August 1.

