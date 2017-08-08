The Weeknd Would Love To Have Babies With Selena Gomez, Especially A Little Girl

The Weeknd has babies on the brain! He and Selena Gomez are happy as can be right now, but HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that The Weeknd may be just a little happier if they had a few more people to love!

The Weeknd, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, are young and in love, but that doesn’t mean they can’t think about the future. An insider close to the The Weeknd revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the “Starboy” singer is very interested in making babies with the “Fetish” songstress when the time comes! OMG, we’re dying. Can you imagine these two as parents?!? Well, maybe not right away! Click here to see pics of Selena’s 25th birthday.

“He has thought about starting a family with Selena at some point down the line, maybe in a few years and he has told her that he would want to have a girl because nothing would be better for him then to have a cute little Selena look-alike bouncing around,” the source said said. “He’s mentioned to her many times that two of her would always be better than one.”

We cannot imagine two people who would make a cuter baby than Sel and The Weeknd and we really hope that if they keeping on loving each other, they get to the baby making stage one day! Right now they are both busy with their music careers and touring, and of course still growing and learning more about each other every day. But that doesn’t mean they won’t make great parents someday! Especially to a mini Selena. Okay, we can’t think of that mental image one more time or we’ll die of cuteness overload.

