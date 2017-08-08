Taylor Swift Preparing To Testify Against DJ In Sexual Assault Case: Everything We Know

The trial process for Taylor Swift’s sexual assault case against Denver DJ David Mueller kicked off on Aug. 7. Now that jury selection process has begun, here’s a recap of everything we know about the lawsuit.

Taylor Swift, 27, made a low-key appearance in a Denver courtroom on Aug. 7, as the jury selection process for her case against David Mueller, 55, began. This trial has been two years in the making, as David first sued Taylor for $3 million in Sept. 2015 after she accused him of groping her during a meet and greet in June 2013. David claims these accusations are false and caused him to be fired from his job as radio show host in Colorado. In Oct. 2015, Taylor counter-sued for sexual assault and battery, alleging that David “took his hand and put it up my dress and grabbed onto my ass cheek.” The photo that was taken at the time of the alleged groping was supposed to be kept private and used as evidence in the case. However, it was leaked in Nov. 2016, and does appear to show David’s hand resting on Taylor’s butt.

In her countersuit, Taylor is only asking for $1. Instead, she wants to use her case as an “example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.” The 27-year-old and her mother, Andrea Swift, are expected to take the stand during the trial, and Taylor sat next to her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, in the courtroom as the process began on Aug. 7. During the jury selection process, jurors were asked whether or not they’d read about Taylor and David’s case on the Internet, if they or someone they knew was a victim of sexual assault, and if they were fans of Taylor Swift, among other questions. This portion of the trial is expected to be complete by mid-morning on Aug. 8, with opening arguments tentatively set for the afternoon.

David and his girlfriend, Shannon, are also expected to take the stand during the trial, and based on what he’s said in the past, we can expect him to adamantly deny the sexual assault allegations. “My hand was never under her skirt,” he claimed in November. “I never grabbed her. My hand was not open.”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think will happen in Taylor’s sexual assault case against David Mueller?