Taylor Swift Leaning On Mom As She Prepares To ‘Take A Stand’ In Groping Case

Poor Taylor Swift. On the second day of her trail against former radio show host David Mueller for alleged sexual assault, the ‘Bad Blood’ singer reportedly remained ‘stoic’, but she also had her mom to lean on.

“Taylor [Swift] is dealing with the court case drama really well. She’s pleased the trial is finally here, and she’s looking forward to soon being able to put it all behind her. This whole situation has been pretty upsetting and stressful, but Taylor is adamant that she is not going to allow a man to get away with disrespecting her, in any way. Taylor’s been leaning on her mom for support — she has been there right from the start, and she stands behind Taylor 100%. Andrea [Swift] is so proud of Taylor, of how strong and resilient she is, and she’s proud of how Taylor is making a stand for herself and for others and sending a strong message that it is never OK for men to inappropriately touch women,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The second day of Taylor’s trial against former radio show host David Mueller for alleged sexual assault took place on Aug. 8, and PEOPLE reports that Taylor appeared “focused and calm” as lawyers presented their opening statement to eight jurors (two men and six women). Earlier in the day, Taylor’s lawyer said the singer is “taking a stand for all women” and that “this is a case of sexual assault in the workplace.” And while Taylor, 27, remained “stoic” throughout the court proceedings on Tuesday, her mom, Andrea, became a bit emotional in the courtroom, when the singer’s lawyer told the jury that Taylor told someone on her team, ‘Dude, that guy just grabbed my ass,’ after the alleged incident in 2013.

As we previously told you, David first sued Taylor in 2015, when he claimed he was fired after the singer’s security team accused him of groping her butt during a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in June of 2013. One month later, Taylor countersued David, saying he “intentionally reached under her skirt, and groped with his hand an intimate part of her body in an inappropriate manner, against her will, and without her permission.” She is expected to take the stand at some point during the nine-day trial. And while that seems overwhelming and intimidating, Taylor has her mother to lean on, so we have so much faith in her! We’re also proud of her for being so brave.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are YOU happy to hear Taylor Swift’s leaning on her mom during this difficult time? Tell us below.