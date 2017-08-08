‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Calls Gretchen Rossi ‘Thirsty’ For Defending Estranged Daughter

Yikes! Former ‘RHOC’ star Gretchen Rossi rushed to defend Tamra Judge’s daughter after the 18-year-old accused her mom of being abusive. Now, Tamra is clapping back, calling Gretchen a ‘thirsty wannabe’!

Tamra Judge, 49, went HAM on Gretchen Rossi, 38, on Aug. 8! Tamra’s former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star took to Facebook to defend Tamra’s daughter Sidney Barney, 18, after Sid accused Tamra of abuse. Tamra didn’t take kindly to that, and she took to Instagram to shred her past cast-mate. Click here for pics of RHOC.

“Thank you for being brave enough to speak the truth,” wrote Gretchen to Sidney. “I am so sorry your mother and your family is going through any of this. Your morals and strength are commendable and inspiring.” Tamra felt like Gretchen WAY overstepped her bounds with that comment, so she took to her own Instagram to respond, and believe us, she didn’t go easy on her.

“After years of her bashing me and now reaching out to my daughter I must say, Gretchen you are the biggest piece of sh*t I’ve ever met,” wrote an angry Tamra. “Move on with your sad empty childless life you thirsty wannabe. Just an opportunity to get your name in the press #obsessedfreak.” SHEESH! Here is the full freakout:

The drama all started with Sidney lashed out at her mom on Facebook for continuing to bring her up despite asking her not to. “The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” wrote Sidney. “She was no mother to me.” Wow, heavy stuff.

