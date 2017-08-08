Sinead O’Connor: Fans Send Love After Singer’s Emotional Confession That She’s Suicidal

Fans of Sinead O’Connor are rallying around her after she broke down in tears and admitted to being suicidal in a heartbreaking new Facebook video. See their messages of support here.

A shocking video of Sinead O’Connor, 50, crying hysterically and opening up about her depression and suicidal thoughts went viral on Aug. 7, and now, she’s getting a ton of support on Twitter from fans and others who suffer from mental illness. Sinead has struggled with bipolar disorder for years, and is estranged from her family, and it all seems to be catching up with her once again. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer revealed in her Facebook video that she’s currently living alone in a New Jersey Travelodge motel, and admitted that she has nobody in her life except a doctor and psychiatrist. “That’s about the only f***ing thing keeping me alive at the moment,” she confessed.

Fans immediately grew concerned about Sinead after watching her tearful, 12-minute speech, and began flooding the comments section with messages of love and support. “Sinead, I go to bed every night worried about you,” one user wrote. “I wake up and tentatively log onto Facebook because of my worry for you. If you need someone to come get you, I will drive from Virginia and bring you back with me. We can find a place for you.” Another added, “I wish there was something I could do for you. It’s hard to watch you be in so much pain.” Hundreds of other supportive messages followed.

Sinead actually posted the video on Aug. 3, but once it started getting widespread attention, an update was posted to her Facebook page during the early hours of Aug. 8. “Hi everybody, I am posting at Sinead’s request, to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal,” the message read. “She is surrounded by love and receiving the best of care.” It is unclear exactly who wrote this note. We are thinking of Sinead and hope she is truly getting the help she needs.

