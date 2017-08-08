Selena Gomez Risked An Awkward Run-In With Justin Bieber — Did They Speak?

Well, this is weird. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber found themselves at the same church event over the weekend, and now we can’t help but wonder: did they see each other?!

Selena Gomez, 25, and her two best friends, Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook, probably didn’t expect to see Justin Bieber, 23, at the Zoe Church Conference on Saturday, August 5. But, there he was! That’s right, the most infamous of all the exes, Selena and Justin, were in the same room at the same time, reports J-14. Sadly there’s no word on whether or not they actually ran into or even spoke to each other, but we have to imagine that there’s no way they didn’t at least make eye contact. We’re happy to hear that there was no drama between these two at the event though, because after all it was a church conference. That’s not exactly the time or the place to make a scene, and we know that both Selena and Justin take their faith very seriously.

According to the report, Selena was spotted leaving the conference with her personal assistant, while Justin left with Hillsong pastor, Carl Lentz. Oh, and as if this wasn’t awkward enough — it turns out that another one of Justin’s exes, Hailey Baldwin, 20, was also there. Thankfully it seems that Hailey, too, was able to avoid any awkward interactions with Justin or Selena, but again — there’s no way they didn’t all see each other. While Selena and Justin didn’t post anything on social media, Hailey posted a picture from the conference with a heartfelt caption. “Stepping away from it feeling refreshed and feeling clear. Thank you for being on this journey with me,” she wrote, sending love to some of her friends who were there with her. Check out the picture below:

this weekend.. this was one of those perspective changing weekends for me. Thankful I got to be a part of it and very grateful I was present to witness the first ever @zoechurchla conf. Stepping away from it feeling refreshed and feeling clear. Thank you for being on this journey with me @chadcveach @juliaveach love you. A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

