Do Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Want To Have A Baby? They’re Really ‘Enjoying’ Their Romance

While Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari seem more in love than ever, are the 2 ready to start a family? HL learned EXCLUSIVELY what their future plans are, and you may actually be surprised!

Britney Spears, 35, is already the proud mom of sons Sean, 11, and Jayden James Federline, 10, and apparently she’s not focused on adding to her brood any time soon! Although she’s reportedly found love with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 23, the singer is busy concentrating on her career rather than getting pregnant. In fact, she’d allegedly be fine with never having kids again! We love how Brit’s in no rush with her man. Click here to see pics of Britney’s hot younger boyfriend.

“Britney is really interested in music and touring and doing her residency in Vegas and having a great relationship,” a source close to Britney told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she is ok with not getting pregnant anytime soon or at all. Britney and Sam haven’t really thought about that and are just enjoying their relationship without trying to make a family.” While some family members — including Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, 65 — are skeptical about Sam and his intentions, Brit and the fitness model seem to be the real deal. After all, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the blonde bombshell is eventually hoping to marry her beau!

“Britney‘s ex-boyfriend Charlie Ebersol got married last weekend, they still have mutual friends so she heard all about it,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY last week. “She’s hoping that she won’t have much longer to wait for her turn though. She and Sam have talked a lot about getting married it’s something they both want. She’s really hoping that they’ll be next.” The lovebirds met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” video and he boldly handed her his number.

“I kept his number, and it was so weird — it was like five months later, and I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute.’ So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person,” she revealed in a Jan. 20 interview with CBS Radio’s Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. Aw!

