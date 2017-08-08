Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: How He’s Become The New Leo DiCaprio In Her Life

Fans worry about Rihanna dating Saudi playboy Hassan Jameel. However, they have nothing to worry about because it’s just not that serious to Rih! She seems Hassan the way she saw Leo DiCaprio… just a friend with benefits!

Sometimes you meet a guy and he’s everything you ever wanted: kind, loyal, intelligent, handsome. And, sometimes, he’s just hot. Fans are concerned about Rihanna’s new fling Hassan Jameel because they think he’ll break her heart. But it turns out that he can’t break it, because he doesn’t have it! She wants him for one thing and one thing only: a good time! Click here for pics of Rihanna looking hot, hot, HOT.

“Rihanna is taking her relationship with Hassan the same way she took her relationship with Leo DiCaprio a few years ago,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “When they are in the same place at the same time, they will hook up but they are not getting super serious. They like each other but they would be best considered friends with benefits right now.” That sounds like a perfect arrangement to us!

Rihanna is a boss b*tch and she definitely doesn’t need a man, but every girl needs to let off a little steam once and a while! There’s no denying that the wealthy Saudi businessman is sexy beyond all comparison, but it would certainly be hard to make a relationship work from halfway across the world! One thing they don’t struggle with? Chemistry! It was clear that these two share a lot of passion when they were spotted making out in a pool together. Yowza! You do you, girl. We don’t judge!

