‘RHOC’s Tamra Judge Blasted By Daughter, 18: She Was ‘Abusive’ & Left Us Without Food

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically [sic] as I don’t want to be associated with her or [The Real Housewives of Orange County],” Sidney Barney, 18, wrote on Facebook Monday evening, Aug. 7. This comes after the Season 10 reunion of RHOC, during which Tamra Judge, 49, revealed that she hadn’t seen her daughter in two years. Tamra, who has starred on the show since Season 3 in 2007, said Sidney had been living with ex-husband Simon Barney. Tamra explained why Sidney was living with Simon, but Sidney wanted to tell her side of the story and set the record straight.

Sidney said she chose to live with her father, when she “realized what [Tamra] was doing along with other things that were toxic.” She also called the RHOC star “the true parent alienator.” She further explained, “The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me … The ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

Sidney then recounted a time when the family took pictures at her high school graduation. “[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney said. “Not even two weeks after I graduated, she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

Sidney also shared text messages, in which she begged her mom not to share her graduation photos online. Tamra, however, eventually posted them for her 1.1 million followers to see. “My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her,” Sidney concluded.

And when one of Tamra’s followers told her about Sidney’s FB post, the RHOC said, “Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her [who] paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad.”

