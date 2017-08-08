Rachel Lindsay Has A Hard Time Walking In Sky High Heels & Mini Dress: PIC

‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay did her best tightrope walker impression as she dodged puddles and subway grates walking on a New York City sidewalk on Aug 8. See the pics below!

One day after The Bachelorette finale, where Bryan Abasolo, 37, proposed to Rachel Lindsay, 32, the two walked hand in hand along the streets of New York, entering the Good Morning America studio on the morning on August 8. Getting out of their black SUV in a gorgeous white dress, Rachel had a little bit of trouble walking with Bryan! She tried to sidestep a big puddle while simultaneously jumping onto the raised sidewalk. Wearing heels ain’t easy, guys! Luckily, Bryan was there to help her and she didn’t have any unfortunate accidents!

After The Bachelorette finale, fans criticized Rachel of choosing Bryan over Peter since Peter said he wasn’t ready to propose. On LIVE with Kelly & Ryan, Rachel said, “It’s so funny to me. I’ve never been one to settle or to be desperate for anything, that’s why I was 32 and still single. So when people say stuff like that, like Bryan was the runner-up, like no. I think you can clearly see that I had a lot of love for Bryan, and that he was the one for me. I never would have just chosen a ring.”

Rachel didn’t fall this time, thankfully, but a lot of other stars have! See falling stars in our gallery here! Rachel wore nude sky-high heels and a gorgeous white fit and flare dress for her GMA appearance. A classic color choice for a bride-to-be!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad Rachel Lindsay didn’t fall? That Bryan was there to catch her?