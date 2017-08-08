‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay’s 3-Carat Diamond Engagement Ring — See Pics

Big congratulations are in order for Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay! We finally got a look at her gorgeous engagement ring on the August 7 finale — see more pics of the stunner below!

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, 32, has found the one — Bryan Abasolo, 37! The two got engaged on the season finale on August 7, and now, the world can see her gorgeous sparkler! Of course, the diamond was designed by celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, who has worked with the Bachelor franchise for many years. Neil brought six diamonds to Spain for the men to peruse before the proposal. And he was working on them until the last minute! “The evening before I got on the plane, I finished up the very last ring — one with a pear-shaped diamond,” Neil told PEOPLE. “I wanted to make sure to bring a variety and offer enough different choices.” Of course, we know THAT one was THE ONE.

Neil continued, “Apparently Rachel had talked about a pear-shaped diamond and this was her fantasy ring. Bryan lit up when he saw it.” The amazing platinum and diamond ring has a 3-carat center stone that is surrounded by 80 smaller, round diamonds! “It was clear Bryan adored her and he talked about how he could see starting a family in the future. He’d never met anyone like Rachel and there was a glint in his eye,” Neil told PEOPLE.

Neil said Bryan was cool, calm, and collected before proposing! He “didn’t seem jittery at all. This was clearly a big moment for him, but he was calm — and very happy.” We wish them the best!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Rachel Lindsay’s engagement ring?